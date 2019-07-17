Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Siemens alerts:

SIEGY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. Siemens has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.