SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,518. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 305.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

