Simon Sherwood Buys 57,224 Shares of Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) Stock

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) insider Simon Sherwood bought 57,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £40,056.80 ($52,341.30).

EHG stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Elegant Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.75 ($1.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Elegant Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

