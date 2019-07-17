Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $474,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,178,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 343,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

