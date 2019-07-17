Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLRC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

SLRC stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 46.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

