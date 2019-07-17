SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,195.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, Hotbit and Bit-Z. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $37,195.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.05397976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,244,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,808,396 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

