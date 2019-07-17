Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 83.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Southern to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

NYSE SO opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.20. Southern has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

