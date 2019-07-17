Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.03. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 40,949 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Spine Injury Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.