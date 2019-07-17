Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.21. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 25,719 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

