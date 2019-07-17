StableUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00270984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01204224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00107589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 4,035,199 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

