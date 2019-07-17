StarterCoin Price Down 57.6% Over Last Week (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One StarterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $99,749.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00280161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.01266873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00113135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

