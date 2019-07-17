StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (NASDAQ:ULTRF) Critical Analysis

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StealthGas and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 N/A

StealthGas currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.23%. Given StealthGas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas -2.78% 0.71% 0.39% Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StealthGas and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $164.33 million 0.94 -$12.28 million N/A N/A Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StealthGas.

Risk & Volatility

StealthGas has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StealthGas beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Company Profile

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

