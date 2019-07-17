Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.37

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and traded as high as $45.62. Stericycle shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 40,115 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $830.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.19 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stericycle by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 276,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 122,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

