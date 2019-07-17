Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $46.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $235,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,250. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $174,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.