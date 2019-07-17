Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $26.38 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.76.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 1,388,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

