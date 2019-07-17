Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Insider Sells $960,636.08 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy J. Scannell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,629. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $210.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 98,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.46.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

