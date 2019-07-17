Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,894,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 30th total of 9,266,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,284,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,643,000 after buying an additional 556,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,599,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,022,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 413,811 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,911,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 125,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

