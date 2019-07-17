Synchrony Financial to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker to $219.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,948,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,465,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,135.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,265,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,760. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

