Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $12.18. Tata Motors shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 21,638 shares.

TTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

