TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 973,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.57 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 14.03%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.