Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Trading 14.1% Higher

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s share price traded up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73, 334,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,230% from the average session volume of 25,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Tengasco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tengasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tengasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.