Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.49. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.81 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $669,707.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,969.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,227.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 35.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 56.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 91,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $226,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. Timken has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

