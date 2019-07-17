Torque Achieves Market Capitalization of $819,597.00 (XTC)

Torque (CURRENCY:XTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Torque coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Torque has a total market cap of $819,597.00 and $482.00 worth of Torque was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Torque has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Torque alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00278410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.01267462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00111948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Torque Profile

Torque was first traded on August 29th, 2014. Torque’s total supply is 8,658,235,878 coins and its circulating supply is 8,532,235,878 coins. Torque’s official Twitter account is @tilecoinx. The official website for Torque is stellite.cash. The Reddit community for Torque is /r/stellite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Torque’s official message board is medium.com/torque.

Torque Coin Trading

Torque can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torque directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torque should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torque using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Torque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torque and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.