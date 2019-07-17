Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $211.03 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.65.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $243.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.73. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $257.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $512,288.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $88,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,340 shares of company stock worth $24,259,288 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 349.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

