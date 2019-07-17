Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trailblazer Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. Trailblazer Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

About Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

