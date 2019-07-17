TRAXIA (TMT) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $514,129.00 and approximately $5,499.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00280161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.01266873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00113135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000528 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

