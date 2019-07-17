TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199,843.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 66.1% lower against the US dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $199,843.00 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00279908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.01267605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00112215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

