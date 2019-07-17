Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.64

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $22.00. Trueblue shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 5,012 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $874.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $552.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $385,278.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,578. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trueblue by 4.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Trueblue by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trueblue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Trueblue by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trueblue by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

