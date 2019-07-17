Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ:THST) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

