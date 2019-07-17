Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

TRMK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Trustmark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $85,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Harvey sold 6,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $229,946.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,861 shares of company stock valued at $351,659 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

