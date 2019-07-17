Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 93.71 ($1.22) on Wednesday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a one year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.36.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

