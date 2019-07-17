UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

UBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

UBSFY opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.28. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.