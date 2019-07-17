UBS Group Upgrades China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to “Buy”

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEA. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

