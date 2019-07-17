Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $59,358.00 and $238.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.