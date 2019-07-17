Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 2,608,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

