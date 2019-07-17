Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5,850.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 416.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

