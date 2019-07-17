Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73, approximately 3,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

UMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $51.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 373.81%. Analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMRX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

