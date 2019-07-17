Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

UPWK opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $4,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,451 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,211. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

