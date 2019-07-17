Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Shares of UBA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $845.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

