Uwe Schramm Sells 2,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $82,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Uwe Schramm sold 1,612 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $60,772.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 194,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.82 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $2,209,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 187.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,584 shares of the software’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 169.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the software’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $50,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.