Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $125.00

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Russell Hiscock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,946.82).

About Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

