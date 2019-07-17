Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.38

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and traded as low as $54.52. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF shares last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 91,869 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.9598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

