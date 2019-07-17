Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Savara and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.57. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 315.21% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Verastem by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Verastem by 1,540.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 539,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.