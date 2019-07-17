Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.03. 44,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,447. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $39,863.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,305 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,510. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after purchasing an additional 568,488 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

