VIBE (VIBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $218,914.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a market cap of $5.30 million and $218,914.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.01274695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00113056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000528 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.