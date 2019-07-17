Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $622.71 million and a PE ratio of 31.68.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 302,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.