Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 809,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 152,279 shares.The stock last traded at $0.86 and had previously closed at $0.78.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 6,077.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.18% of Vista Gold worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

