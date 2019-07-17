Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

VST stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 153,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 282.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

In other Vistra Energy news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $271,702.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490 and sold 1,920,038 shares valued at $45,632,162. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 16,095.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 91.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,801,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,095,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

