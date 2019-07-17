Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.52

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and traded as high as $27.85. Vivendi shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 171 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

