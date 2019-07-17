VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) vs. Atento (OTCMKTS:ATTO) Head to Head Analysis

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Atento does not pay a dividend. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Atento’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $16.45 billion 2.20 $149.99 million $1.08 25.81 Atento $1.82 billion 0.10 $18.54 million $0.77 3.19

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVENDI SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Atento -1.42% 13.84% 3.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VIVENDI SA/ADR and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atento 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atento has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.55%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats Atento on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

